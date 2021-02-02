Man airlifted to burn center after camper catches fire in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man suffered serious burns after a camper fire early Tuesday morning in Darlington County, according to officials.
Crews were called to the incident on Bethlehem Road in the Byrdtown community around 2 a.m., Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers said.
The camper was ‘fully-involved’ when firefighters arrived on scene, according to Flowers.
He added that as crews were battling the blaze, they heard a man yell for help.
Flowers said the man was found about 30-feet away from the camper with second and third-degree burns over 30% of his body.
The man, who the fire chief noted is in his 50s, was treated on scene by Darlington County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center for additional treatment. He was the only person inside the camper.
The fire was extinguished in about an hour.
Flowers believes the fire started from a space heater that was placed near furniture. He said there were no working smoke detectors inside the camper.
