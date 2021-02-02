Local gym continues extensive cleaning, other safety measures amidst ongoing pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Is it safe to go to the gym?
It’s a question many are still weighing in on so WMBF News checked in with a local gym to see how they are dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, ISI Elite Training doubled up cleaning procedures and trainers extensively wiped down all equipment between workouts.
At the start of 2021, ISI saw new members due to those new year resolutions. What they did was increase the time between sessions for cleanup and got rid of one session at night to maximize the cleanup in between.
Right now, the facility is still working on the same extensive cleaning procedures - spraying down equipment and the workout room between every workout.
While some have headed back to the gym, others aren’t and are still working out from home. ISI head performance coach Kurt Mapula stressed that working out helps with building the immune system.
Mapula said even just a small amount of working out can circulate blood flow and help with a person’s immune system. He also suggested focusing on nutrition and consuming healthier foods to help as well.
According to Mapula, working out about four times a week for at least 20 minutes can help strengthen the body’s immune system.
