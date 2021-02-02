Georgetown County still experiencing connectivity issues following cyber attack

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County continues to work with cyber security experts to recover systems and analyze the full extent of its network’s breach last month, officials said.
According to information from the county, key members of Georgetown county staff worked through the weekend to make sure essential functions, including payroll and issuance of W-2 forms, will be completed on time following the cyber attack that brought down the network on Jan. 23.
It will likely be at least five more days before departments such as courts, the treasurer’s office, and the auditor’s office are back online, staff said. All county emails also remain down.
“County offices are utilizing a combination of mobile access points and other temporary equipment to continue operations to the greatest extent possible,” a press release stated. “The county’s administration is working on putting additional measures in place to provide departments with additional functionality until network issues can be completely resolved.”
Officials said it is still unknown when a complete resolution may be achieved. Members of the public are reminded to contact staff via phone until the email issues are resolved.
County staff said there is no indication at this time that any personal information belonging to either employees or taxpayers were compromised in the cyber attack.
