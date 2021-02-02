FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies, chill remains

As temperatures return to the upper 50s on Friday, our next rain chance will work into the Carolinas and our weekend forecast will remain active. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday and an approaching cold front will bring the first of two rounds of rainfall to the Carolinas. The latest model guidance likes rain chances increasing Friday afternoon and continuing through early Saturday morning. As of this morning, the models continue to try to clear us out briefly for part of Saturday before another round of showers move in late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This weekend looks to feature off and on showers for most of it. Of course, we will keep an eye on any changes.