FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies, chill remains

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Clearing skies and cold temperatures linger through Wednesday.
Pesky clouds will gradually clear out of the area overnight allowing temperatures to fall fairly quickly. Readings along the Grand Strand will drop to near 31 by Wednesday morning. Inland areas will see temperatures dropping into the upper 20s.
Wednesday will finally see a full day of sunny skies. Despite the sunshine, a northerly wind will keep temperatures in the upper 40s through the afternoon.
Cold weather will continue through Wednesday night with temperatures once again returning into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Thursday will see sunny skies giving way to thickening clouds, but temperatures will be a bit warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.
NEXT BIG WEATHER-MAKER
A prolonged stretch of cloudy and wet weather is likely from Friday through Sunday as several cold fronts and storm systems move through the Carolinas. The best chances of rain arrive on Friday with light rain likely through the afternoon and evening. A bit of break in the rain arrives on Saturday but skies will remain cloudy with a few light showers possible. A more significant storm system arrives Sunday with another soaking rain likely with periods of heavy rain possible. Rainfall totals from Friday through Sunday could reach as high as 2 to 3 inches.
As temperatures return to the upper 50s on Friday, our next rain chance will work into the Carolinas and our weekend forecast will remain active. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday and an approaching cold front will bring the first of two rounds of rainfall to the Carolinas. The latest model guidance likes rain chances increasing Friday afternoon and continuing through early Saturday morning. As of this morning, the models continue to try to clear us out briefly for part of Saturday before another round of showers move in late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This weekend looks to feature off and on showers for most of it. Of course, we will keep an eye on any changes.
Looking ahead to next week - bitter cold air may move into the region, but specifics on how cold the temperatures could be are unclear at this point. Models have a large gap in temperatures but our extended forecast has highs in the lower 40s for now.
