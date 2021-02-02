Darlington County councilmember resigns weeks after being sworn in for second term

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There is a seat open on the Darlington County Council.
The Darlington County Elections and Registrations Director Hoyt Campbell confirmed that Lewis Brown, who represents District 7, resigned on Monday night.
Campbell said that Brown had served a four-year term and had just been sworn in for his second term in January.
Brown resigned for professional reasons, according to Campbell. He said that Brown had accepted a job position that would conflict with him being on council.
The filing for the District 7 seat will open at noon on Feb. 19 and will close at noon on Feb. 27.
The primary will be on April 13. If there is a runoff that will happen on April 27.
The election will be held on June 15.
