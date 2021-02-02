CVS Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccines at 17 S.C. locations, including Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A limited number of CVS pharmacies in South Carolina will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations later this month.
According to a press release, 17 CVS Pharmacy locations across the state will start providing the shots beginning on Thursday, Feb. 11. Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.
Participating pharmacies are in Myrtle Beach, as well as Aiken, Anderson, Clemson, Columbia, Greenville, Summerville, and Sumter, CVS staff said. As more supply becomes available, the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments, the release stated.
“Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 15,300 total doses,” the release stated.
Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in S.C. will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout, the release stated.
Patients must register in advance online or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in S.C. is part of an initial 11-state rollout and includes approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, and Virginia, the release stated.
Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month, according to staff.
