Coast RTA expands service in Georgetown County, launches survey for public’s input

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coast RTA is asking for the public’s input after announcing they are expanding service in Georgetown County.
According to a press release, Coast RTA currently provides service to Georgetown County via Route 16 and Route 16 Express.
Officials say the route connects both urban and rural parts of the county, along Route 17 and 701.
“Expanding service in Georgetown is part of our package of operational increases for 2021. By providing our residents access to employers, healthcare and shopping, we are committed to being a valued community asset,” said Brian Piascik, CEO and general manager of Coast RTA.
