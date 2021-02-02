CEO of MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center stepping down

Vance Reynolds (Source: MUSC Health)
By WMBF News Staff | February 2, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 7:57 AM

FLORNECE, S.C. (WMBF) – MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center is searching for a new chief executive officer.

Vance Reynolds, CEO of MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health-Marion Medical Center, is stepping down to pursue other endeavors, the hospital system announced.

Reynolds has served as CEO since 2018.

According to a press release from MUSC Health, Dr. Thomas Crawford will step in as CEO for MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health-Marion Medical Center during the search process for a new divisional CEO.

