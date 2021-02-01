Woman shot at Columbia nail salon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating after they say a woman was shot at a nail salon in Columbia on Friday afternoon.
It happened at Rose Nail on St. Andrews Road around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. That’s near the intersection of St. Andrews and Broad River roads in northwest Columbia.
First responders found the woman lying in the doorway of the business with a gunshot wound to her upper body.
The victim told deputies her child was in her car out front, and to call her mother for help, according to the incident report.
Crews rushed her to the hospital, where she is still receiving care.
A witness told deputies the victim was in an “altercation” with a man and woman before the shooting. Those people fled the business in a white car, the incident report states.
The victim’s mother was able to come and get her child, who was not hurt.
Anyone with information on the shooting should submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.