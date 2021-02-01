Sumter Police seek missing 81-year-old man

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter are searching for 81-year-old Louis Ramsey.
Officials said Ramsey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday leaving his Poulas Street home driving a dark green Chevrolet Silverado. The truck’s license tag is QFN 658.
Ramsey is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 150 pounds. Officials said he may have been headed toward the Hartsville area.
According to family members, Ramsey has gotten lost in the past.
If you see him, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.