Speed limit reduced on S.C. 90, S.C. 905 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers will have to slow down when traveling through portions of Horry County.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, speed limit changes have been implemented on S.C. 90 and S.C. 905 following the results of a traffic study.
The reduced speed limit of 45 mph will be implemented between U.S. 501 and S.C. 9, SCDOT officials said.
According to the study, the section of Horry County along S.C. 90 and S.C. 905 between Conway and S.C. 9 is experiencing a high amount of development.
“Along with this growth has come an increase in the number of accidents occurring along the length of both roads,” according to the SCDOT.
Officials said between Jan. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2019, 769 crashes were reported on S.C. 90, resulting in 263 injuries and eight fatalities.
For the same time period there were 417 crashes reported on S.C. 905, leading to 159 injuries and two fatalities.
People who live near Highway 90 tend to agree reducing the speed limit is a good move.
“I live right off 90, and there is an incredible amount of traffic from the logging trucks that come by flying down, there are people that ride mopeds on Highway 90. I see a lot of accidents with the increased traffic since International Drive has opened up, so I am in favor of lowering the speed limit there,” John Sosebee said.
However, many believe people will still speed.
Some also say while lowering the speed limit might be nice, their main concern is having Highway 90 widened.
“I just wonder what are the plans for widening the road? When are they going to do it? How are they going to do it?” Dee Bonuccelli asked.
People like Bonuccelli will have to hold onto hope for a much longer time, though.
An Horry County spokesperson says widening Highway 90 was considered an option before Ride III became official, but it did not become a reality, meaning there are no plans in place to widen the road at this time.
