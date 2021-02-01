Raffle raising money to build memorial to Sgt. Gordon Best ends Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A raffle raising money to build a memorial for fallen North Myrtle Beach officer Sgt. Gordon Best ends Monday.
Cormac Arms and Outfitters will host the raffle at 1 p.m. and tickets are $10. All proceeds will go toward constructing the memorial.
The store’s general manager, Chuck Dunn, is a retired law enforcement officer. He said they’ve raised roughly $9,000 with the help from the community. He added the store didn’t do this for them, rather for Best’s family, friends and for people to have a place to go to honor him.
“You have the loss of a fine young man, who was married with children. Think of them, think of what they’re going through,” Dunn said. “We just want to try to do anything we can to help give them a place for comfort down the road.”
Dunn said the raffle will include two plaques in honor of Best and a shotgun. A drawing for the grand prize is set for 1:30 p.m. Officials said North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Tommy Dennis will draw a random ticket to determine the winner.
Dennis said it means a lot to see the community step up the way they have to show support for Best’s family and the department. He said they’re still working through the plans for the memorial. But right now, the focus is on the fallen officer’s family.
Officials said the plan is to have the memorial located at the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety
Dunn said after the raffle ends, they plan to keep the donation link available on the company’s website.
Visit Cormac Arms and Outfitters at 1205 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach to participate.
