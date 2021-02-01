One injured in single-vehicle crash in Aynor area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the Aynor area.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at 1:12 p.m. in the area of William Nobles Road and Rogers Road.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, first responders said.
Drivers should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
