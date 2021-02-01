Lotto player passing through Florence wins $350K on scratch-off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Lottery officials say a traveler passing through Florence won big on a scratch-off game.
The winning scratch-off, the Mighty Jumbo Bucks, was purchased at the KP Xpress on W. Palmetto Street, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The ticket was worth $350,000. Officials say the lucky winner took a detour to Columbia to cash the ticket.
“It’s going in the bank,” the winner said.
Last week, lottery officials said another Florence lotto player won $200,000 playing the $200K Cash game.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $350,000 playing the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game is 1 in 857,142.
For selling the winning ticket, KP Xpress received a commission of $3,500.
