Lotto player passing through Florence wins $350K on scratch-off
Source: SC Education Lottery
By WMBF News Staff | February 1, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 11:30 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Lottery officials say a traveler passing through Florence won big on a scratch-off game.

The winning scratch-off, the Mighty Jumbo Bucks, was purchased at the KP Xpress on W. Palmetto Street, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket was worth $350,000. Officials say the lucky winner took a detour to Columbia to cash the ticket.

“It’s going in the bank,” the winner said.

Last week, lottery officials said another Florence lotto player won $200,000 playing the $200K Cash game.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $350,000 playing the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game is 1 in 857,142.

For selling the winning ticket, KP Xpress received a commission of $3,500.

