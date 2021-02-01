Horry County receives over $10M in funding for emergency rental assistance

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Government has received approximately $10.7 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for emergency rental assistance in the county, officials announced Monday.
According to a press release, the funding is in addition to the annual HUD funding for emergency housing assistance.
“Using these new funds, Horry County will expand current programming, and details on the launch of those initiatives will be announced in the near future,” county officials said.
Through the current partnership with Eastern Carolina Housing Organization, there are funds now available for individuals in need of housing assistance. Click here for more information or call (843) 213-1798.
