Fund started in honor of former Myrtle Beach mayor John Rhodes to create computer lab at Boys & Girls Club

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fund has been created in memory of former Myrtle Beach mayor John Rhodes to create a computer lab at the Boys and Girls Club in Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand and other business leaders started the John Rhodes Technology Fund to raise the money needed for the lab.
“The late John Rhodes, former Myrtle Beach Mayor, worked tirelessly to assure that youngsters have the necessary tools to succeed,” a post on the city’s Facebook page stated.
Rhoades died Jan. 16 after a battle with COVID-19.
He was elected as mayor of Myrtle Beach in 2005 and held the position for 12 years. He lost re-election to current mayor Brenda Bethune in 2017.
During his tenure in office, Rhodes and the city council were responsible for several projects in the city, including the development of The Market Common and Savannah’s Playground. His time as mayor also saw revitalization to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.
