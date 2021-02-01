FIRST ALERT: Slowly clearing, still chilly

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lingering rain will continue tonight before gradually clearing skies return Tuesday.
Areas of light rain and drizzle will remain in place across the area tonight but will gradually taper off before sunrise on Tuesday. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower to middle 30s.
Tuesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies, but drier air returning to the region will lead to a slow clearing trend through the afternoon. With increasing sunshine late in the day, temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 40s.
Tuesday night will be quite cold with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to near 30.
Plenty of sunshine returns on Wednesday, but afternoon temperatures remain chilly in the upper 40s.
The next big weather-maker arrives by Friday and may linger through most of the weekend with cloudy skies and a prolonged period of off and on rain.
Looking ahead to next week - bitter cold air may move into the region, but specifics on how cold the temperatures could be are unclear at this point.
