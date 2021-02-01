FEMA promises $2.6 million to SC for COVID-19 vaccination costs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says they will cover $2.6 million worth of South Carolinian COVID-19 vaccination costs.
FEMA says the award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to South Carolina’s vaccination program for a 90-day period.
“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more South Carolinians,” FEMA Region IV regional administrator Gracia Szczech said. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”
They say the costs covered can include:
- Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines;
- Personal protective equipment for staff and patients;
- Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines;
- Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures;
- Emergency medical care;
- Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste;
- Communications to disseminate public information.
FEMA says grants for emergency protective measures are funded through their Public Assistance program. The program reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster.
For COVID-19, FEMA says they have streamlined the Public Assistance application and reimbursement process to get funds to applicants faster.
They say they hope expedited reimbursements will help local, state, and tribal officials address immediate threats to life, public health, and safety.
