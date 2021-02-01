FBI arrests another N.C. man in connection with Capitol insurrection

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a second North Carolina man for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Stephen Maury Baker, of Garner, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
FBI officials say Baker was arrested “without incident” and has already made his first appearance before a judge at the federal courthouse in Raleigh.
No further information surrounding the details of Baker’s arrest or his alleged actions at the Capitol have been released.
Baker is the second North Carolinian arrested on charges connected to the violence in Washington, D.C.
On Jan. 19, special agents and officers arrested Christopher Raphael Spencer of Pilot Mountain, N.C. Spencer was taken into custody in Kernersville and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice.
State Department of Public Safety records show Spencer has a lengthy record, including multiple felonies and felon in possession of a firearm.
At least six people died after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., forcing Congress to evacuate as lawmakers counted electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.
The chaos erupted shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term and vowing “we will never concede.”
One woman was shot and killed by police after breaching the Capitol and attempting to enter the House chamber. Three others died as a result of “medical emergencies,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Two Capitol police officers who responded to the assault died.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.