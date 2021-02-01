DHEC: S.C. registers over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 additional deaths announced after database issue

“A system upgrade with DHEC’s Office of Vital Statistics has led to delays in deaths being reported in a timely fashion by coroners and other medical certifiers who confirm and record death information in South Carolina,” according to a statement from state health officials. “DHEC first announced enhancements to the Vital Statistics system in December. Although the system operated smoothly during trials with the vendor, once the system went live in early January, DHEC’s Vital Records became aware of system glitches and immediately contacted the vendor as well as users of the system to have the problems fixed as quickly as possible.”