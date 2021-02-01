DHEC: S.C. registers over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 additional deaths announced after database issue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 2,130 new COVID-19 cases and 210 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 398,892 and deaths to 6,564, officials said.
DHEC cited the high number of additional deaths on Monday as an issue with its statistics database, which caused data to include deaths for individuals over the past several weeks.
“A system upgrade with DHEC’s Office of Vital Statistics has led to delays in deaths being reported in a timely fashion by coroners and other medical certifiers who confirm and record death information in South Carolina,” according to a statement from state health officials. “DHEC first announced enhancements to the Vital Statistics system in December. Although the system operated smoothly during trials with the vendor, once the system went live in early January, DHEC’s Vital Records became aware of system glitches and immediately contacted the vendor as well as users of the system to have the problems fixed as quickly as possible.”
In Horry County, there were 121 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths. In Florence County, 46 new virus cases were reported and five additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 9,870 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 21.6%.
Of the state’s 11,346 inpatient hospital beds, 8,915 are in use for a 78.57% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,842 are COVID-19 patients, of which 391 are in ICU and 240 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.