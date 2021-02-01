DHEC to boost strain surveillance after UK, South African COVID-19 variants found in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be expanding its surveillance of COVID-19 variants after the UK and South African strains were discovered in the state.
Last week, two cases of the South African strain were discovered in South Carolina. It was the first time the variant had been detected in the United States. Then on Saturday, DHEC revealed that the UK variant had been detected in South Carolina.
These variants are discovered after testing samples go through a whole-genome sequencing, which takes more time than just normal diagnostic testing.
The state health agency’s lab has been randomly selecting samples since June to identify variants. Since early December, DHEC has also been sending at least 10 COVID-19 samples on a biweekly basis to the CDC for study. There are also private labs that do sequencing on COVID-19 samples.
Dr. Michael Kacka, a DHEC physician and chief medical officer for COVID-19, said this month they will start ramping up sequencing in order to detect more variants in our communities.
“Last week our public health lab did sequence about 4% of the positive COVID-19 samples that were chosen randomly across all four regions of the state. Plans are in place, in the early stages, to increase the number of samples sequenced to at least over 100 per week in the coming weeks,” Kacka explained.
It was asked during a media briefing on Monday if DHEC would recommend double masking since two COVID-19 variants have been discovered in South Carolina. Kacka said at this point they are not currently recommending double masking, and that they are looking at the science of it. DHEC is still recommending that people wear one mask to protect themselves and others from the virus.
Meanwhile, as the state forges ahead with vaccine distribution, DHEC officials said there is still no timeline on when Phase 1b guidance would be finalized. Kacka said that there are a lot of considerations that need to be taken under advisement before solidifying the phase.
One of those considerations is if teachers will be prioritized ahead of Phase 1b. Kacka said at this time they can’t provide a firm answer on that issue.
“Teachers are obviously very important frontline workers who may be at risk of exposure and we do take that under consideration, the problem is that we still have several weeks of Phase 1a to go because of the limited supply of vaccine so adding additional people to Phase 1a will create the difficulty of more people who are waiting on vaccines so that’s the main reason we considered it that way,” Kacka explained.
Another issue that is being looked at is if smoking would be considered an underlying health condition when it comes to vaccine distribution.
Smoking has been listed on the CDC’s website as an underlying condition that places people at serious COVID-19 infection. But Kacka said the South Carolina Vaccine Advisory Committee and DHEC are still looking over underlying health conditions, and how they fit into the phased distribution approach.
“As we create these vaccine recommendations, we will go through one-by-one and consider what’s best for providing the vaccine and what vaccine supply is available and who may be at risk. So, it’s still a work in progress determining exactly where individuals will fall, including people who may smoke,” Kacka explained.
And as those in Phase 1a continue to get their vaccines, DHEC officials said they hope to provide more details later this week on when a statewide appointment system will be launched.
Last week, DHEC unveiled a phone line that is just strictly for vaccine appointment-related questions. That number is 1-866-365-8110.
