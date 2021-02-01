Deputies arrest suspect in connection to deadly stabbing in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been taken into custody after deputies said he stabbed and killed a person back in October.
Roman Armeno, 50, of Scranton was arrested Friday and charged with murder.
Investigators said on or about Oct. 31, Armeno stabbed the victim after a verbal altercation on Old Manning Road. Authorities said the stabbing resulted in the person’s death.
Armeno is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.
