City of Myrtle Beach extends mask ordinance for another month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune has extended the emergency declaration for COVID-19 through the month of February.
The city officially made the announcement Monday morning.
The action means that the executive order requiring people to wear masks in certain places will also be extended.
Myrtle Beach residents and visitors must wear a mask in retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, gyms, restaurants, hotels and other enclosed spaces.
The mask mandate also requires retail, restaurant and hotel staff to where masks while at work.
If someone does not comply with the mask mandate, then they could face a $100 fine if they’re convicted.
“Masks protect both the wearer and others who are in close proximity to that person. Let’s all do our part to cut out COVID-19,” the city said in a statement.
The new emergency declaration is valid through Feb. 28, and it can be extended or rescinded as needed.
