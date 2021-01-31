S.C. Rep. Russell Fry ‘actively exploring’ possible run for District 7 seat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A state lawmaker in South Carolina is now weighing a potential run for U.S. Congress.
State Rep. Russell Fry said Sunday that he exploring options for a possible campaign for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Rep. Tom Rice. This comes weeks after Rice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, who stands accused of inciting a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
“When you receive an unsolicited word of encouragement to run, you’re appreciative. When you receive a lot, you listen,” Fry wrote in a Facebook post. “For anyone who has ever ran for office (or had a spouse who did), it’s a big undertaking in a lot of ways. So we’re looking at it, praying for God’s guidance, and listening. Your prayers are also appreciated.”
Fry, who was elected to represent District 106 in 2015, also said he’d bring a “blue-collar work ethic and passion for conservatism” with him should he run. He also cited his time as Chief Majority Whip in the South Carolina House as well as being a member of the state’s House Judiciary Committee.
Fry is also the latest local Republican to consider being a primary challenger to Rice, who has come under fire from his own party following his impeachment vote.
The South Carolina GOP voted Saturday to formally censure Rice, disapproving of his vote to impeach Trump. Rice told WMBF News following that vote that he “did the right thing” through his impeachment vote.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.