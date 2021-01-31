Myrtle Beach shares progress on underground utility project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach offered an update to one of its long-term projects over the weekend.
The city shared a photo Sunday on social media showing progress on its underground utility project, which aims to remove overhead utility poles in some areas of the city. The photo shared was along Pampas Drive near The Market Common, showing a comparison between earlier this month and the same time in 2020.
In the new photo, overhead poles were removed, and the city also says new LED light fixtures have also been installed. The city also said Horry-Georgetown Technical College is currently finishing a landscaping and building improvement program which will complete Pampas Drive’s new look.
The underground utility fund was established by Santee Cooper, while the city paid for the removal of overhead lines and their placement in underground conduits and vaults, according to officials.
