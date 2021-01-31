Man, teenager both arrested after drug investigation in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A teenager and a man in Robeson County are now in custody following a drug investigation, according to officials.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Sunday that investigators attempted to stop a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu on Saturday as part of an investigation into recent overdoses in the area of Highway 74 and Cabinet Shop Road.
The driver, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit. Wilkins said the teenager drove “erratically” on the intersection of Highway 710 North and Deep Branch Road, almost causing a collision as he was throwing narcotics out of the window.
A deputy was eventually able to end the pursuit on Deep Branch Road. Officials later took the 17-year-old into custody after finding fentanyl, marijuana, suboxone, drug paraphernalia and cash in the car.
The investigation later led deputies to search a residence on Stanton Drive in Maxton. Deputies and SWAT operators searched the home and also found fentanyl, firearms, drug paraphernalia and cash in the home.
Darrell Austin Locklear, 26, of Lumberton, was arrested in connection to the items found Stanton DriveHe’s charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.
The teenager was charged with having no driver’s license, failure to stop and fleeing to elude arrest. They were also charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a controlled substance. The juvenile is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center, according to authorities.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
