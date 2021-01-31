FIRST ALERT: Widespread wet weather into the rest of the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A soggy, mild, and windy Sunday is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Rain has already started to work into the area and it will continue to grow more widespread and gain some intensity as we head into this afternoon. An 80% chance of rain is on tap for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Winds will also become breezy, with gusts up to 25-30 mph mainly along the Grand Strand. These stout winds from the south are going to help usher in moisture and warm air. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s for the Pee Dee and low 60s along the beaches.
Lingering showers are possible into the first half of Monday. Clearing skies and cooler temperatures will take place throughout the second half of tomorrow. This is a trend that will last through roughly mid week. Dry conditions will remain into Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s.
