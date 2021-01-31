DHEC: S.C. registers over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday that 2,649 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide.
It brings the statewide total to 396,712 since testing began last spring. Of Sunday’s new cases, 152 were reported in Horry County while 71 were in Florence County.
State health officials also announced 23 new deaths from the virus, including one from Florence County. Sunday’s report brings the statewide death toll to 6,355.
Of the 12,368 test results submitted to DHEC in the latest report, the percent positive was 21.4% As of Sunday, state health officials said over 4.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Of the state’s 11,417 inpatient hospital beds, 9,184 are in use for an 80.44% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,841 are COVID-19 patients, of which 413 are in ICU and 261 are ventilated.
