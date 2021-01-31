Coastal men lose on late three-pointer at Georgia Southern, 61-58

STATESBORO, GA – DeVante’ Jones scored a game-high 27 points, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell 61-58 at Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon in a Sun Belt Conference game.
The Chants (12-4 / 6-3 Sun Belt) trailed by as many as 13 points and got back in the game behind some key shooting from Jones who scored seven of the team’s first nine points of the game and scored 11 of CCU’s final 13 points in the contest.
After a Jones three-pointer, his third of the game, with 20 seconds left, tied the game up at 58-58, the Eagles (11-8 / 5-5 Sun Belt) ran the clock down where Elijah McCadden, a 30 percent three-point shooter, drained a three with .08 left in the game to give the home team the win.
The Chants finished the game shooting 46 percent from the field after knocking down 16-of-30 shots in the second half while coming back from an 11-point halftime deficit.
The problem was the Chants season-high 23 turnovers which Georgia Southern was able to turn into 20 points. CCU, the third-best free throw shooting team in the conference, only hit nine of their 15 free throw attempts, including two front ends of one-and-ones.
Jones was the only Chant to reach double figures in the game. Ahmard Harvey came off the bench to score nine points and grab six rebounds, while Ebrima Dibba had a game-high nine rebounds and a game-high five assists. The Chants out-rebounded Georgia Southern 36-26.
CCU’s defense held the Eagles to only 41 percent shooting as Kamari Brown scored 15 points to lead Georgia Southern and McCadden finished with 10, all in the second half.
The Chants only shot 33 percent in the opening half and had 13 turnovers as they trailed 29-18 going into the locker room at halftime.
Jones was the lone offensive force for CCU as he scored 12 of the team’s 18 points, which is a season-low points in one half this year. CCU missed all six of its three-point attempts and was out-rebounded 16-14.
Georgia Southern had eight different players score in the first half with Prince Toyambi’s six leading the team. The Eagles turned CCU’s turnovers into 14 of their 29 points and they had six offensive rebounds which led to nine second-chance points.
The Chanticleers will continue the current five-game road trip with two games at South Alabama scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5-6.
Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.