‘He worked tirelessly for our students and staff’: HCS Vice-Chairman John Poston dies

Horry County Schools mourns the passing of Mr. John Poston, District 8 representative and Vice Chairman of the Horry County Board of Education. Mr. Poston passed away earlier this evening. He served on the Horry County Board of Education since his first election in November 2008 and will be remembered for his passion and love for our school district. He worked tirelessly for our students and staff and served our school communities with great honor and adoration. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and we pray for their comfort during these difficult times.