‘He worked tirelessly for our students and staff’: HCS Vice-Chairman John Poston dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The vice-chairman for the Horry County Schools Board of Education has died, according to the school board chairman.
HCS Board Chairman Ken Richardson confirmed John Poston’s passing on Saturday night. The school board leader would not say how Poston died.
At the beginning of the month, Poston was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was on a ventilator.
Horry County Schools posted this statement on Poston’s death:
Horry County Schools mourns the passing of Mr. John Poston, District 8 representative and Vice Chairman of the Horry County Board of Education. Mr. Poston passed away earlier this evening. He served on the Horry County Board of Education since his first election in November 2008 and will be remembered for his passion and love for our school district. He worked tirelessly for our students and staff and served our school communities with great honor and adoration. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and we pray for their comfort during these difficult times.
According to the HCS website, Poston represented the areas of Carolina Forest and Socastee. His profile also stated that he was a practicing civil engineer and land surveyor.
Poston won re-election for his seat in November after running unopposed.
He leaves behind his wife, Robyn, and three children.
WMBF News will bring you updates on this tragic loss as they come into our newsroom.
