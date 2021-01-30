Coroner’s office: 20-year-old man dies in crash involving motorcycle near Highway 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Highway 707.
Troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 2:30 p.m. to the wreck near the 4000 block of Holmestown Road.
HCFR crews said the crash involved a motorcycle and vehicle.
Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said a 20-year-old man died at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the crash.
His name has not been released.
