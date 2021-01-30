Saxton posts double-double as No. 4 South Carolina beat No. 21 Miss. St.

“We have to settle down,” Staley said about her team’s adjustment between the first and second quarters. “A lot of times when we take people’s first punch, we start punching back and we’re throwing Hail Marys. We’re just trying to swing and, sometimes, that knocks you out and I thought that knocked us out in the first quarter. Just settling in and taking what the defense gives us although they were disrupting and rushing us a little bit. We had to settle in.”