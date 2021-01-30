Aynor man faces attempted murder charge in connection to shooting in Forestbrook area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody after a shooting near Highway 501 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County police.
Officers responded to the shooting call just before 11 p.m. Friday near Belle Terre Boulevard in the Forestbrook area.
Police said one person was hurt in the shooting. The victim’s condition has not been released at this time.
The suspect was quickly taken into custody, according to police.
Horry County police confirmed that 35-year-old Adam Haller from Aynor was arrested in the case. He is charged with attempted murder, two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Horry County police said there is no risk to the community in connection to this shooting.
