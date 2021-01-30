Former CCU defensive end Tarron Jackson making most of Senior Bowl opportunity

MOBILE, AL (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson is taking part in the biggest job interview of his life this week. Jackson is preparing to take the field on Saturday in Mobile in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
The former Chant has turned heads all week long and has shown off his versatility. Jackson has gotten reps at defensive end and on the interior defensive line as well, a spot he certainly isn’t used to.
“My biggest thing right now playing three tech is just learning how to play double teams,” admitted Jackson. “Especially with the different types of double teams like the scoop double and slip double. I just need to be real strong with that inside arm, that’s probably the biggest takeaway that I’ve had going through this.
Despite not being familiar with playing on the inside, Jackson tells WMBF Sports he’s taking everything in stride because it’s all part of the process of trying to make it to the next level.
“I just took it like it’s some extra adversity,” Jackson added. “When you get to the NFL, you don’t know what position you’re going to play. They might want me at defensive end, they might want me at outside linebacker, or they might want me at defensive tackle. I’m just trying to take coaching and at the end of the day just show them that I’m coachable day in and day out trying to get better at something. I’m just trying to progress in some facet. This might not be my position, but if they see that I’m progressing then that’s a positive for me.”
Jackson is a member of the National Team that is coached by the Miami Dolphins’ staff. The Reese’s Senior Bowl kicks off at 2:30 p.m on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. The game will be broadcasted live on NFL Network.
