FIRST ALERT: Chilly Saturday ahead of Sunday showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After starting out with temperatures in the 20s this morning, an unseasonably cold day is on the way for Saturday. Clear skies will remain for the first half of today, which will also help temperatures warm into the middle and upper 40s for our highs this afternoon.
As we head into this afternoon and evening, clouds will gradually increase ahead of next big weather maker. This is going to bring about a few changes to the forecast including warmer temperatures and increasing rain for the second half of this weekend. Highs Sunday will be on the warmer side as they climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.
A few showers will last through Monday before cooler and drier weather settles in through mid week. Highs will warm into the low 50s with mostly sunny skies before another round of isolated showers could arrive by the end of the week.
