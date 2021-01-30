Doctor calls new COVID-19 variants found in S.C. ‘Tip of an iceberg’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the South Carolina Department of Health confirms the state’s first case of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant, one Lowcountry medical leader is shedding light on how the variants are discovered during testing and what it means for treatments moving forward.
The chief medical officer at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Dr. Robert Oliverio said if someone has a mutated strain and gets a regular PCR test, they will most likely still test positive.
“They’ll all come up positive on our PCR testing,” Oliverio said. “There’s more specific and intensive testing in terms of finding the mutations.”
However, in order to find the specific strain, outside labs like MAKO Medical Laboratories who found the first UK variant in the state are taking some of the COVID-19 tests and looking for the mutations.
“MAKO is proud to partner with state and local health departments across the country, including SCDHEC, to provide rapid, reliable, and actionable results,” said Steve Hoover, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at MAKO Medical. “Using next-generation sequencing technology, we can analyze these samples to understand the presence of variants better and provide accurate information to health officials.”
Oliverio said since not all tests are sent out for additional screening to find a different strain, he expects many more cases are in the state than the first UK variant announced Saturday and the two South African strains found on Thursday.
“Anytime you find a positive result, that usually means there’s at least three other results out there that we just don’t find,” Oliverio said. “So basically, we are talking about the tip of an iceberg.”
He said right now, the hospital is solely focused on finding and treating every COVID-19 positive patient regardless of which strain.
“Whether you have the variant or not, it really doesn’t make a big difference in terms of treatment, what you do. Hopefully, it won’t make a big difference in terms of the course of illness,” Oliverio said. “The same toolkit that we have, we’ll be using in terms of the UK variant and the South African Variant.”
The biggest impact different variants may have is how fast they spread. The hospital will be watching closely to see if it increases how many more need COVID-19 care.
“The way we’ll figure that out is an uptick in cases, an uptick in admissions and an uptick in ICU admissions,” Oliverio said. “If we see those things then it’s a good indication that something new is happening in the community.”
The healthcare system says it is relying on the state department of health and outside labs to tell them how prevalent the Coronavirus mutations are in the Lowcountry.
