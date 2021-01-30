DHEC working with providers to adhere to phased COVID-19 vaccine guidance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control has been sounding off this week on the importance of vaccine providers adhering to the state’s phased guidance for distribution.
But at this time, it doesn’t seem there are any repercussions for going against it.
Currently, South Carolina remains in Phase 1a. The state isn’t expected to transition to Phase 1b until the early spring.
“We continue to stress to providers that it is important to follow that guidance,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim public health director, explained Monday. “Which at this time consists of the long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare workers and those who are hospitalized over the age of 65 without COVID-19 and those who are age 70 and older in our state.”
Some hospitals have, however, started vaccinating people under age 70 despite this.
Traxler clarified Wednesday that these guidelines are just that - guidelines - but that choosing to vaccinate people outside of the realm of who should be, leaves those who are most at risk at the back of the line, and “that’s just unacceptable.”
“Any provider who chooses to not follow the state’s phased vaccine guidelines is creating chaos, frustration and confusion,” Traxler emphasized.
On Friday, DHEC was asked if there would ever be consequences for this, like suspending a provider’s ability to receive and distribute vaccine. Traxler said she wasn’t aware of instances where DHEC wasn’t able to work with a provider.
“DHEC would certainly be working with the provider to make sure they understand the guidance and re-emphasizing to them the importance of all vaccine providers following the recommended categories or groups of people that are in that phase,” she said.
Meanwhile, bordering state Georgia announced Thursday the suspension of a hospital for choosing to vaccinate a school district when state guidelines said it was not yet their turn.
This decision doesn’t sit right with some.
