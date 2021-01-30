DHEC urges people to keep safety guards up, prevent possible spread of South African variant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control addressed a major concern for some residents during Friday’s news briefing: the new COVID-19 variant detected in the state.
On Thursday afternoon, DHEC announced two cases of the South African COVID-19 variant were identified in the Palmetto State.
According to health officials, the two people who contracted the South African COVID-19 variant are located in different regions of the state: the Pee Dee and Lowcountry regions.
Officials said the two people have no connection to one another and there’s no known travel history.
DHEC’s interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said right now, they’re working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to learn more about these two cases. But she added that they may never know how the two people contracted this strain of the virus.
“Certainly with it being more transmissible, there is a potential that we would could see higher increases,” Traxler said. “But we’re doing everything with the CDC’s help to stop any continued spread of it.”
A doctor with the Medical University of South Carolina said the discovery of these two cases of the variant ‘likely means’ there are more people infected than we know about.
”With no connection to each other you have to assume these individuals got it from somebody else, so there are other people out there that likely have this infection,” Dr. Krutika Kuppalli said.
Traxler said DHEC’s focus still remains on stopping the spread of the coronavirus altogether, so they can prevent anyone from contracting the new strand.
During the briefing, DHEC was asked if the medical experts will provide updated case numbers for the new variant in their daily COVID-19 reports.
Traxler said tracking the variant is not that simple because it requires a complex sequencing process that allows them to study the genetics of the virus. She explained that the process is what will help them keep the strand from spreading.
“It’s that information that helps provide a picture of what the patterns are looking like in terms of any mutations,” Traxler said.
She said now is the time for the public to double down on their safety measures, to help prevent any possible transmission of the new variant.
“The same disease prevention precautions we have in place such as masks and physically distancing are what protect us from the spread of this strain and all currently known strains,” Traxler said.
Traxler also addressed worries about the new variant possibly being more deadly than COVID-19.
“[The CDC] is still doing studies, this is even newer than the COVID-19 normal virus,” Traxler said. “So there are studies but at this time, there’s not enough data to show it’s more fatal or deadly than the normal virus.”
