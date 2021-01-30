DHEC reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 65 new deaths announced in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 2,966 new COVID-19 cases and 65 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 394,153 and deaths to 6,336, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 152 new COVID-19 cases and no new confirmed deaths. In Florence County, 71 new virus cases were reported and no new deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 11,964 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 24.8%.
Of the state’s 11,431 inpatient hospital beds, 9,468 are in use for an 82.8% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,927 are COVID-19 patients, of which 415 are in ICU and 261 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
