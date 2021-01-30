DHEC detects South Carolina’s first known case of UK COVID-19 variant

“We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate,” said interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler. “That’s why it’s critical that we vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible and each of us do our part by wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, avoiding crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often, and when it’s our time, getting vaccinated. Science tells us that these actions work to prevent the spread of the virus, no matter the strain.”