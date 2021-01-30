DHEC detects South Carolina’s first known case of UK COVID-19 variant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Another variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Saturday that it has detected a case of the COVID-19 variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom. This variant is known as B.1.1.7.
DHEC officials were notified late Friday by the MAKO Medical Laboratory that a South Carolina sample was determined to be the UK variant.
The case is an adult from the Lowcountry region and does have international travel history.
Experts agree that the existing vaccines work to protect us from the UK variant. At this time there is no conclusive evidence to prove that this variant causes more severe illness, according to officials.
“We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate,” said interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler. “That’s why it’s critical that we vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible and each of us do our part by wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, avoiding crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often, and when it’s our time, getting vaccinated. Science tells us that these actions work to prevent the spread of the virus, no matter the strain.”
The B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in 30 states with 434 total cases being reported in the U.S. as of late Friday night.
This comes just days after the two cases of the South African variant were discovered in South Carolina. It’s the first time the South African variant was detected in the United States.
The two cases are from the Pee Dee and Low Country region. Health officials said that the two South African variant case are not connected, and the people didn’t have any travel history. DHEC said it’s working with the CDC to learn more about the cases and how the people may have contracted it.
