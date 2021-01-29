CCU art students work on ‘Teal Alley’ to bring school spirit to downtown Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A downtown Conway alley will have a little extra Coastal Carolina University school spirit.
Eleven CCU students have started work on the “Teal Alley” on Third Avenue across from the Garden Walk.
“I paint murals at Briggs Elementary School in Florence, South Carolina,” said CCU Junior Ava Starnes. “That’s my former elementary school, so I’ve been working there in the summer the past three years.”
Starnes has plenty of experience painting murals. She’s also done one at the Carver Elementary gym and at Eastern Carolina Pediatrics.
She’s broadening her horizons even more by interning to help with the Teal Alley, a pair of murals that will add some color to Third Avenue in Conway.
“My other murals were indoors, so they can only be seen by the people who visit, so this is really nice because I can easily bring family and friends by to show them what I’ve worked on,” said Starnes.
One wall will be interactive with a megaphone for people to shout their love for Coastal Carolina University.
The other will look more like graffiti with vibrant colors.
“I think the students will love it,” said Assistant Professor of Visual Arts Yvette Arendt. “It will be a destination for them to come, take photographs and really feel that school spirit.”
Teal Alley is the latest addition to Conway’s downtown alley series, with recent improvements at the Garden Walk and Kingston Park.
“The City of Conway has been acquiring different property throughout downtown to make this alley-way theme continue throughout downtown, as sort of secret passageways throughout the downtown district,” said Conway Downtown Alive Executive Director Hillary Howard. “With things going on like this, they’re certainly areas people are going to want to explore.”
Howard said the alley series provided the perfect opportunity to bring more CCU spirit downtown.
“We’ve been talking for over a decade about bringing a piece of the university to downtown, and really what better way than for the students to come and create their piece of Teal Nation to the downtown district,” said Howard.
The students will be out here most weekends throughout the spring semester to hopefully finish the murals in May.
