Two events planned Saturday to honor fallen NMB Sgt. Gordon Best

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach community is still coming to grips with the fact that they lost an officer.
Sgt. Gordon Best lost his life on New Year’s Day after he was involved in a crash on the wet roads of Highway 17.
Since then, multiple fundraisers have raised thousands of dollars for Best’s family, and the tributes aren’t over yet.
Clayton Hucks, 20, is organizing the first of two big events Saturday meant to remember Best. It’s a 1.78-mile run/walk to honor his badge number 178.
The event, which begins at 8 a.m., started as a simple idea in Hucks’ mind, but it’s turned into an event where hundreds are expected to turn out.
“It just shows a lot about the community that we live in,” Hucks said. “North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Socastee, there’s people coming from across the county tomorrow to show their support for Sergeant Best, and it just makes me feel like I’m in a place that really stands by our first responders.”
Then later on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., Captain Archie’s restaurant will hold an oyster roast in honor of Best, complete with a raffle and other fundraising events.
“Anything that is sold or money collected during this thing is going directly to Sergeant Best’s family,” Billy Riggs, general manager of Captain Archie’s said.
