Team of cyclists to depart from Mount Pleasant to deliver wreaths for fallen officers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of cyclists will leave from Mount Pleasant early Friday on a mission to deliver wreaths to three law enforcement agencies that recently lost officers in the line of duty.
The Law Enforcement United riders and escort vehicles are set to leave Mount Pleasant at 6 a.m. and travel north on U.S. 17 to Georgetown County, a Facebook post from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states. Georgetown County deputies will serve as escorts for the team of cyclists as they deliver the wreaths.
The first will be delivered to the Myrtle Beach Police Department in honor of Officer Jacob Hancher. Hancher died in October in an officer-involved shooting while responding to a domestic call.
The group will then present a wreath in honor of Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore of the Horry County Police Department. Gore, a 20-year veteran of the agency, was working to remove debris from the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle and killed earlier this month.
The ride will end at the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety where the team will honor Sgt. Gordon William Best. Best was responding to a call at Barefoot Resort around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1 when he lost control of his vehicle on a wet roadway and collided with a utility pole and was killed.
The goal of the ride, deputies say, is to honor those who have died in the line of duty and to make sure their survivors are remembered and supported.
