School bus driver charged with DUI, suspended after reports of ‘driving erratically’ in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus driver has been charged with DUI and suspended from his job after reports of him driving erratically in York County.
York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they took Avery Neely into custody and charged him with driving under the influence.
York School District 1 said they received information early Thursday morning regarding Neely driving erratically.
School officials said all students had already been safely dropped off at school and no students were on board the bus at the time of the reported erratic driving. All parents of students who ride this route have been notified, officials said.
The school district’s director of transportation immediately notified Neely to pull over and not continue driving. Directly thereafter, law enforcement was called and responded to Neely’s location along with district personnel.
After conducting a series of field sobriety tests, Avery Neely was taken into custody and charged.
The school district says Neely has been suspended, effective immediately.
The district is reportedly cooperating with the York County Sheriff’s Office and conducting its own investigation into this matter.
As criminal charges have been filed, this is all the school district says it can report at this time.
