Police: 2 children injured after shooting in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Pee Dee children are recovering after being shot Thursday night, according to police.
Lt. Larry Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department said the incident happened on Lyall Street. Turner added that a preliminary investigation showed that one child was able to get a hold of the firearm and accidentally fired it, striking two other children in the area.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were listed in stable condition as of Thursday night.
No other details, including the ages of the children involved, were immediately available.
Turner said the incident is still under investigation, and more information will be released at a later date.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.