Police chief responds after rumors of Canada geese removal in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Surfside Beach responded Thursday to rumors spread on social media that the town was working to remove Canada geese.
Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann addressed the rumors on Facebook, calling that information false, and said “it was reckless to post this false information and agitate this matter.”
Hoffman cited the growing geese population in the town and said the department is working with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to find a solution that helps residents and the birds. The chief said the growing number of geese has “divided property owners, drivers on the roads, and our friends that want to protect the Canada Geese in town.”
Hoffman also offered what he called “community standards” for residents to follow until officials can come to a resolution. Those include not feeding waterfowl in town, not handling or moving birds and also not trespassing on others’ property to interfere with waterfowl.
Feeding waterfowl is against a town ordinance in Surfside Beach, while moving or harming waterfowl is both a violation of state and federal law.
Hoffman also said residents who find geese in their yards can use reasonable means to harass them away, so long as the birds aren’t harmed. He also advised drivers to be aware of geese and reminded residents that hitting geese on purpose is a serious crime if done on purpose.
The chief concluded his message by saying officials are working to find a middle ground and encouraged residents in the town to be patient.
“People who protect the geese are not the enemy,” said Hoffman. “People who don’t want geese in their yards or in the road are not the enemy. The police officers answering the calls are not the enemy. And the geese are certainly not the enemy.”
