Police: Car traveling at high rate of speed before crashing into Myrtle Beach pond, killing five

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have released an update on the investigation into a crash that killed five people last weekend.
That crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, investigators utilized traffic cameras and physical evidence on the scene to determine what led to the deadly crash.
Police said the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling at a high rate of speed while heading eastbound on Harrelson Boulevard. The car struck a curb and ran off the road, toward a retention pond, according to authorities.
The vehicle rolled several times before landing in the pond, police said. No other cars were on the road at that time, a press release stated.
Authorities have identified the driver as Thomas Levon McDowell, 23, of Lake City. He was killed in the crash.
Four others lost their lives in the collision. They have been identified as:
- Jamar Matthews, 19, of Lake City
- Shiquan Graham, 20, of Lake City
- Niterria Johnson, 22, of Winston-Salem, N.C.
- LeAna McMillian, 17, of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and information will be updated as it becomes available.
