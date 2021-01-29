1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said one person had died and two others were injured after a shooting in Darlington County.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said the shooting happened in the area of Swift Creek Road and Memory Lane, which is south of Hartsville.
Hudson added that one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details on the condition of the other two people injured in the incident were not immediately available.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting in the investigation, according to Hudson.
