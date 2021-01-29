Officials: Firefighter among those injured in Conway house fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A spokesperson with Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed that one of the two people injured in a house fire Thursday night in the Conway area was a firefighter.
The extent of the firefighter’s injuries and their current condition was not immediately known.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the 5000 block of Highway 19 in Conway after reports of the fire at 6:27 p.m.
The two who were injured with taken to the hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.