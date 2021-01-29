Officials: Firefighter among those injured in Conway house fire

Officials: Firefighter among those injured in Conway house fire
Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to calls of a fire along Highway 19 in Conway. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | January 29, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 1:54 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A spokesperson with Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed that one of the two people injured in a house fire Thursday night in the Conway area was a firefighter.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries and their current condition was not immediately known.

Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the 5000 block of Highway 19 in Conway after reports of the fire at 6:27 p.m.

The two who were injured with taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.