McLeod Health looks to serve rural communities, holds pop-up vaccination clinic in Bennettsville

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County doesn’t have an operating hospital, but there are still many residents in Phase 1a who need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“For McLeod Health, in particular, we are committed to serving rural communities, so when we received the vaccine allocation, the commitment was made to get it into the rural communities,” said McLeod Health Cheraw Administrator Bren Lowe.
McLeod Health brought over 400 vaccine first doses to the Bennettsville Community Center and set up a pop-up vaccination clinic right in the gymnasium.
“Many of these older folks are not able to get out and get to Florence or Columbia or a bigger area so it’s vitally important we get it to them as close as we can get it,” said McLeod Medical Center Darlington Administrator Jenny Hardee.
Hardee said the 70 and over group in Phase 1a is anxious to receive the vaccine, and they want to make the process as accessible as possible.
“We’ve not heard the first grumble today, if they’ve had to wait, we’ve social distanced and asked them to wait in their cars, and been calling them in so we could control the crowd in here,” said Hardee.
Patients didn’t have to have an appointment to receive a vaccine at McLeod’s pop-up site. As long as they met the Phase 1a, requirements they received a shot.
Lowe said patients are having to wait months to schedule a vaccine by appointment
He said the pop-up sites are faster and more efficient.
“So we hope with an event like this, the access will be there for most vulnerable, the 70 plus and it’s also easier by the workflow of getting all the vaccines given out,” said Lowe.
